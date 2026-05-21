Integer Holdings Corporation $ITGR Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR - Free Report) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,700 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 19,300 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.17% of Integer worth $4,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in Integer by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 370 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Integer by 193.2% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Integer by 210.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Integer by 861.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 692 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Integer by 166.2% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $97.00 price target (up from $87.00) on shares of Integer in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Integer from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Integer from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, January 25th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Integer from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Integer from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Integer currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $98.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Integer

Integer Stock Performance

NYSE:ITGR opened at $91.43 on Thursday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $86.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Integer Holdings Corporation has a 1-year low of $62.00 and a 1-year high of $123.78.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $439.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $426.48 million. Integer had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 7.64%.The company's revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Integer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.830-6.400 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Integer Holdings Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Integer

In other Integer news, VP Tommy P. Thomas sold 825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $70,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 4,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,385. This represents a 15.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation NYSE: ITGR is a global provider of outsourced medical device design, development and manufacturing solutions. The company partners with leading medical technology firms to deliver complex components, subsystems and finished devices across a range of therapeutic areas. Its services encompass concept and product design, precision machining, microelectronic assembly, terminal sterilization and regulatory support, enabling customers to accelerate time to market and optimize product performance.

Integer's product portfolio is organized into two core segments: Advanced Delivery and MedTech.

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