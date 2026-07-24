Integra Resources Corp. $ITRG Stake Lessened by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG - Free Report) by 47.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 904,372 shares of the company's stock after selling 832,066 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.45% of Integra Resources worth $2,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Integra Resources alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ITRG. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in Integra Resources by 824.1% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,386,127 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,127 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Integra Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $817,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Integra Resources by 316.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 608,482 shares of the company's stock worth $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 462,205 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Integra Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $7,195,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Integra Resources by 108.9% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,889 shares of the company's stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 16,627 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.67% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on ITRG. Zacks Research lowered shares of Integra Resources from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Roth Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Integra Resources in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Integra Resources in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $7.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Integra Resources

Integra Resources Stock Down 0.5%

NYSEAMERICAN ITRG opened at $2.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $431.90 million, a PE ratio of 53.26 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Integra Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $4.87.

Integra Resources Company Profile

Integra Resources Corp. is a mineral exploration and development company focused on the acquisition, characterization and advancement of precious metals projects in North America. The company's flagship asset is the DeLamar Gold-Silver Project in southwestern Idaho, a historic mining district that produced both gold and silver from the late 19th century through the mid-20th century. Integra's business model emphasizes resource delineation, metallurgical optimization and progression through permitting and engineering phases toward potential production.

Since its incorporation in 2017, Integra Resources has undertaken multiple drilling campaigns and metallurgical studies aimed at upgrading and expanding the known mineral inventory at DeLamar.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Integra Resources, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Integra Resources wasn't on the list.

While Integra Resources currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here