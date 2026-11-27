Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 75,000 shares of the medical research company's stock, valued at approximately $31,613,000. Amgen makes up approximately 1.6% of Integral Health Asset Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,362,016 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $17,874,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261,544 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Amgen by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,205,243 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $15,283,363,000 after purchasing an additional 11,656,755 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,390,910 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,952,156,000 after purchasing an additional 605,928 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,831,903,000. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 15.2% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,890,189 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,408,715,000 after purchasing an additional 512,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company's stock.

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Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $469.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $435.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $385.18. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $312.39 and a 12-month high of $483.99. The firm has a market cap of $253.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $6.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.79 by $0.66. Amgen had a return on equity of 114.99% and a net margin of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.64 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 23.47 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $2.52 per share. This represents a $10.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. Amgen's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.47%.

Key Headlines Impacting Amgen

Here are a few of the latest headlines about AMGN:

Positive Sentiment: Amgen settled U.S. patent litigation with Bristol Myers Squibb and Ono Pharmaceutical, clearing a path for a U.S. launch of its Opdivo biosimilar, ABP 206, in 2028. The settlement removes a legal hurdle and gives Amgen a potential future revenue opportunity, though the launch is still years away. Amgen, Bristol settle Opdivo patent row, setting up biosimilar launch in 2028

Amgen settled U.S. patent litigation with Bristol Myers Squibb and Ono Pharmaceutical, clearing a path for a U.S. launch of its Opdivo biosimilar, ABP 206, in 2028. The settlement removes a legal hurdle and gives Amgen a potential future revenue opportunity, though the launch is still years away. Positive Sentiment: Amgen recently moved above its 20-day moving average, which some technical analysts interpret as a sign of improving short-term momentum. Amgen Crossed Above the 20-Day Moving Average

Amgen recently moved above its 20-day moving average, which some technical analysts interpret as a sign of improving short-term momentum. Neutral Sentiment: A report noted an intraday rise in Amgen shares that also lifted key distributors, but the headline did not identify a specific company development behind the move. Amgen Surges Intraday, Pulling Key Distributors Along

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Amgen from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Amgen from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Amgen from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Amgen from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $433.87.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Amgen

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen is a biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. It discovers, develops, manufactures and delivers medicines for serious illnesses, with research and products spanning cancer, cardiovascular disease, inflammation, bone health, neurological conditions and rare diseases. Its medicines include treatments such as Enbrel, Prolia, Repatha, Otezla and Blincyto. Amgen also develops biosimilars and works with other companies to advance and commercialize medicines.

Further Reading

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