Integral Health Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM - Free Report) by 54.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 300,000 shares during the period. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals comprises 1.2% of Integral Health Asset Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Integral Health Asset Management LLC owned 0.36% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals worth $23,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RYTM. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 422,921 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,957,000 after buying an additional 159,953 shares during the period. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $5,453,794. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $6,823,000. Braidwell LP increased its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% in the second quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 381,128 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,317,000 after acquiring an additional 70,500 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $20,706,000.

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Insider Activity at Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, Director Christophe Jean sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total value of $1,096,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 11,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,337.92. This trade represents a 46.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO David P. Meeker sold 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.67, for a total transaction of $5,133,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 239,258 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,564,618.86. This trade represents a 17.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 168,695 shares of company stock worth $18,356,174. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RYTM opened at $119.36 on Friday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $99.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.84. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.50 and a twelve month high of $122.20.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.10. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 69.03% and a negative return on equity of 171.16%. The business had revenue of $92.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.90 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RYTM shares. National Bank Financial set a $160.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $154.00 price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $141.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, and its work centers on the melanocortin-4 receptor pathway, which helps regulate hunger and energy balance. Its commercial product, IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), is approved in the United States and Europe for certain forms of genetically defined obesity, including obesity associated with Bardet-Biedl syndrome and specific gene deficiencies.

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