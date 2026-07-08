Integrated Advisors Network LLC Purchases 9,472 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 179.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,743 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 9,472 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC's holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,555,112 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $8,002,381,000 after acquiring an additional 230,098 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,288,604 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $4,213,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,420 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,865,312 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,952,933,000 after purchasing an additional 248,515 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,184,514 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,154,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,813,193 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,743,432,000 after purchasing an additional 137,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Instruments news, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 47,734 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.10, for a total value of $14,706,845.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 85,485 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,337,928.50. The trade was a 35.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total value of $1,545,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 42,519 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,143,898.47. The trade was a 10.52% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 303,475 shares of company stock worth $85,666,638 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of TXN opened at $293.30 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $152.73 and a fifty-two week high of $334.03. The firm has a market cap of $266.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.22, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $299.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 4.46.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Texas Instruments's payout ratio is currently 97.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on TXN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Texas Instruments from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Texas Instruments from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $276.84.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TXN

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

Further Reading

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