Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 1,099 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lessened its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,292 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 1,099 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Micron Technology by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,608,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $30,427,016,000 after buying an additional 1,954,644 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,749,817 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $15,061,310,000 after buying an additional 1,090,644 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,372,821 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $3,910,198,000 after acquiring an additional 155,860 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $6,433,456,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,396,655 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $4,679,771,000 after acquiring an additional 794,289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

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Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MU opened at $938.38 on Wednesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.38 and a 52-week high of $1,255.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $895.82 and a 200-day moving average of $565.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.42.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $21.39 by $3.72. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 71.13% and a net margin of 55.91%.The business had revenue of $41.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 345.8% on a year-over-year basis. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total value of $10,112,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 224,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,391,248.35. The trade was a 9.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 28,506 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,149.28, for a total transaction of $32,761,375.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 355,997 shares of the company's stock, valued at $409,140,232.16. This trade represents a 7.41% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 187,300 shares of company stock worth $162,779,604 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on MU shares. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $1,200.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Wolfe Research set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,263.76.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MU

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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