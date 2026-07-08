Integrated Advisors Network LLC Takes $2.09 Million Position in Global Payments Inc. $GPN

Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,101 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,093,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,221 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 10,260 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 610 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Global Payments by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,262 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Global Payments by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,248 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company's stock.

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Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $77.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.01, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.76. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.16 and a twelve month high of $90.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.95 and a 200 day moving average of $72.11.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Global Payments had a positive return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 7.99%.The company's revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. Global Payments has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.800-14.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Global Payments's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -49.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Global Payments from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Research downgraded Global Payments from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $83.87.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Global Payments

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc NYSE: GPN is a worldwide provider of payment technology and software solutions that enables commerce for merchants, issuers and enterprises. The company develops and operates payment processing networks, point-of-sale systems and cloud-based software that facilitate electronic transactions across in-store, online and mobile channels. Its services span merchant acquiring, payment gateway services, omnichannel commerce platforms, and solutions for recurring and subscription billing.

Global Payments offers a range of products and services including integrated payment terminals and point-of-sale software, e-commerce and gateway technologies, fraud prevention and tokenization tools, and business analytics and reporting.

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