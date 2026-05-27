Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Sells 6,849 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC reduced its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,396 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 6,849 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.2% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC's holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC's holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth $35,000. Merrithew & Thorsten Inc purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. WHI TRUST Co LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Miller Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 9,136 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.56, for a total value of $2,800,732.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 90,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,590,706.56. The trade was a 9.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 5,611 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total value of $1,720,052.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 35,460 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,870,263. This trade represents a 13.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 28,589 shares of company stock valued at $8,747,496 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

More JPMorgan Chase & Co. News

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $306.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $822.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $260.31 and a fifty-two week high of $337.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $301.79 and a 200-day moving average of $307.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $50.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $48.30 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 20.66%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.43 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s payout ratio is 28.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Evercore raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $339.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPM

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

See Also

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