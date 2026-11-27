Integrity Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,783 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 0.8% of Integrity Advisory Solutions LLC's holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Integrity Advisory Solutions LLC's holdings in Apple were worth $7,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Apple by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,223 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $4,403,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Summa Corp. lifted its holdings in Apple by 6.2% during the third quarter. Summa Corp. now owns 12,806 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. First Nebraska Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at about $91,849,000. CrossGen Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the third quarter. CrossGen Wealth LLC now owns 20,788 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $6,923,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 5.1% during the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 19,537 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $6,506,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Apple

These are some of the AAPL stories that stood out recently:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They set an "overweight" rating for the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Apple from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $340.00 price objective (up from $296.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. CICC Research increased their target price on Apple from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Apple from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their target price for the company from $370.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $347.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Apple

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $355.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.07. The firm's 50-day moving average is $343.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.37. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $243.42 and a 12 month high of $360.83.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $114.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.40 billion. Apple had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 125.35%. The business's revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Apple's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, SVP Jennifer Newstead sold 2,399 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.18, for a total value of $806,495.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 41,992 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,116,870.56. This represents a 5.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timothy Cook sold 191,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.96, for a total transaction of $63,846,078.88. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,264,168 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,086,837,377.28. The trade was a 5.55% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 294,529 shares of company stock worth $98,272,053. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures and markets consumer electronics, software and digital services. Its products include the iPhone, Mac computers, iPad, Apple Watch and AirPods, along with operating systems and applications such as iOS, macOS and iPadOS. The company also offers services including the App Store, Apple Music, Apple TV+, iCloud and Apple Pay. These products and services are integrated across Apple’s devices and are sold to consumers, businesses and institutions around the world.

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