Integrity Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.01 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Integrity Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,753 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 1.1% of Integrity Investment Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Integrity Investment Advisors LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $43,631,000 after purchasing an additional 35,815 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $315,100,000 after purchasing an additional 22,929 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 15.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,598 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company's stock.

Key NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 500,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.83, for a total transaction of $109,915,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,399,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,861,658.93. This represents a 7.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total transaction of $3,343,815.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 116,135 shares in the company, valued at $25,053,803.55. This represents a 11.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,619,457 shares of company stock valued at $332,073,643. 3.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $255.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $350.00 price target (up from $320.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Seaport Research Partners lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $305.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $205.19 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $140.85 and a twelve month high of $236.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The business had revenue of $81.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. NVIDIA's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is 15.31%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

See Also

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