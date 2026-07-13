Integrity Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,673 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Integrity Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,584 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 3,673 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 2.3% of Integrity Investment Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Integrity Investment Advisors LLC's holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 149.4% during the first quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Capital Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 58,081 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $17,977,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich boosted its stake in Broadcom by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich now owns 335,108 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $103,719,000 after purchasing an additional 56,921 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $5,456,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 1,602 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.86, for a total value of $598,923.72. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,426 shares in the company, valued at $6,514,884.36. The trade was a 8.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 1,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.38, for a total transaction of $728,368.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 31,326 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,072,413.88. This trade represents a 5.69% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,644 shares of company stock valued at $13,982,964. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on AVGO. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $582.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Broadcom from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $525.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $550.00 target price on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $545.00 price target (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $493.24.

Read Our Latest Report on AVGO

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $399.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $405.29 and a 200-day moving average of $364.28. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $269.58 and a 1-year high of $495.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 41.61%. The business had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio is currently 43.33%.

Key Headlines Impacting Broadcom

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About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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