Integrity Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Integrity Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,812 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock, valued at approximately $839,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $203.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $209.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.60. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $162.02 and a 12 month high of $236.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $81.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.NVIDIA's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.31%.

NVIDIA News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Commentary from investors and analysts continued to frame NVIDIA as the leader in AI infrastructure, with strong earnings, high margins, and ongoing demand for its chips and full-stack platform. Article Title

Commentary from investors and analysts continued to frame NVIDIA as the leader in AI infrastructure, with strong earnings, high margins, and ongoing demand for its chips and full-stack platform. Positive Sentiment: Several reports said NVIDIA remains the preferred AI-chip exposure for Wall Street, citing continued AI capex, favorable analyst ratings, and the company’s dominant position versus rivals like AMD and custom-chip efforts. Article Title

Several reports said NVIDIA remains the preferred AI-chip exposure for Wall Street, citing continued AI capex, favorable analyst ratings, and the company’s dominant position versus rivals like AMD and custom-chip efforts. Positive Sentiment: Coverage on AI spending suggested demand is still healthy, with TSMC’s strong sales and broader AI buildout trends reinforcing the idea that NVIDIA’s end-market remains resilient. Article Title

Coverage on AI spending suggested demand is still healthy, with TSMC’s strong sales and broader AI buildout trends reinforcing the idea that NVIDIA’s end-market remains resilient. Neutral Sentiment: Some articles argued that NVIDIA’s stock has lagged the broader AI trade or that other names such as Broadcom may outperform in the near term, which adds debate but does not change the core long-term thesis. Article Title

Some articles argued that NVIDIA’s stock has lagged the broader AI trade or that other names such as Broadcom may outperform in the near term, which adds debate but does not change the core long-term thesis. Negative Sentiment: Broader tech weakness and profit-taking hit semiconductor stocks, and one article noted investors were trimming exposure to high-growth names, which pressured NVIDIA in the short term. Article Title

Broader tech weakness and profit-taking hit semiconductor stocks, and one article noted investors were trimming exposure to high-growth names, which pressured NVIDIA in the short term. Negative Sentiment: Several reports raised questions about whether AI spending is becoming more selective or whether competition from custom chips and rivals could eventually limit NVIDIA’s upside, creating a cautionary tone. Article Title

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $133,750.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 14,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,030,882. This represents a 4.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total transaction of $186,000,450.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,207,271 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,094,412,146.07. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 1,901,125 shares of company stock worth $410,583,015 over the last 90 days. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen cut NVIDIA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. CICC Research increased their target price on NVIDIA from $240.60 to $268.30 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Melius Research set a $400.00 price target on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, HSBC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $325.00 price target (up from $295.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $303.84.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NVDA

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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