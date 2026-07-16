Intel Corporation $INTC is Pacific Wealth Management's 7th Largest Position

Pacific Wealth Management cut its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,000 shares of the chip maker's stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises about 1.5% of Pacific Wealth Management's investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Pacific Wealth Management's holdings in Intel were worth $2,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Intel by 271.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,201 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 25,001 shares in the last quarter. United Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Intel by 12.3% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,737 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 29.6% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 158,277 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 36,116 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 9.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 828,352 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $18,556,000 after purchasing an additional 74,838 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Intel Stock Down 4.4%

Shares of Intel stock opened at $102.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.34. Intel Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $18.97 and a fifty-two week high of $142.35. The firm has a market cap of $517.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.11 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The company had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Intel's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,458,313.81. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Intel confirmed it has begun using ASML’s most advanced High-NA EUV machine to produce parts of its next-generation chips, including Core Ultra 3 and Panther Lake. That milestone suggests Intel is making real progress on advanced-node manufacturing, which supports the turnaround thesis. Reuters article

Intel confirmed it has begun using ASML’s most advanced High-NA EUV machine to produce parts of its next-generation chips, including Core Ultra 3 and Panther Lake. That milestone suggests Intel is making real progress on advanced-node manufacturing, which supports the turnaround thesis. Positive Sentiment: Analysts turned more constructive on Intel ahead of July 23 earnings, with KeyBanc lifting its price target to $155 and other firms, including HSBC and Stifel, also raising targets. The upgrades point to improving expectations for AI-related demand, server CPUs, and foundry execution. Barchart article

Analysts turned more constructive on Intel ahead of July 23 earnings, with KeyBanc lifting its price target to $155 and other firms, including HSBC and Stifel, also raising targets. The upgrades point to improving expectations for AI-related demand, server CPUs, and foundry execution. Positive Sentiment: ASML said Intel has reached an important production milestone with High-NA EUV, and several articles highlighted Intel’s role as the first chipmaker to put the new tool into production use. That reinforces optimism that Intel can close the gap with rivals in advanced chipmaking. Yahoo Finance article

ASML said Intel has reached an important production milestone with High-NA EUV, and several articles highlighted Intel’s role as the first chipmaker to put the new tool into production use. That reinforces optimism that Intel can close the gap with rivals in advanced chipmaking. Neutral Sentiment: Broader semiconductor sentiment was also mixed-to-positive, with chip stocks rebounding after inflation data and some commentary saying Intel could benefit from sector rotation. However, weakness in peers like Micron also shows investors remain cautious about the group. 247WallSt article

Broader semiconductor sentiment was also mixed-to-positive, with chip stocks rebounding after inflation data and some commentary saying Intel could benefit from sector rotation. However, weakness in peers like Micron also shows investors remain cautious about the group. Negative Sentiment: Some articles note that Intel is still trading in a volatile semiconductor backdrop ahead of earnings, and traders are likely pricing in both execution risk and the possibility of a PC-related slowdown. Any disappointment on July 23 could quickly pressure the stock. Motley Fool article

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on INTC shares. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Intel from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Intel from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. HC Wainwright set a $150.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered Intel to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $101.96.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Intel

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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