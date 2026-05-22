Intel Corporation $INTC Shares Acquired by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,717 shares of the chip maker's stock after purchasing an additional 38,150 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC's holdings in Intel were worth $6,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 404,522,308 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $14,926,873,000 after purchasing an additional 13,692,624 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Intel by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 86,503,121 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $2,902,180,000 after purchasing an additional 21,230,715 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Intel by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,521,741 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $1,862,755,000 after acquiring an additional 8,569,812 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Intel by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,658,924 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $1,598,957,000 after acquiring an additional 312,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Intel by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,589,413 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $1,126,925,000 after acquiring an additional 288,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Intel Stock Down 0.4%

INTC opened at $118.50 on Friday. Intel Corporation has a one year low of $18.97 and a one year high of $132.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock's fifty day moving average is $73.01 and its 200-day moving average is $52.98. The company has a market capitalization of $595.58 billion, a PE ratio of -191.13 and a beta of 2.18.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The company had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on INTC. Barclays lifted their target price on Intel from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Intel from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. HSBC raised Intel from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Freedom Capital raised Intel from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners lifted their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $81.52.

Read Our Latest Research Report on INTC

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

Further Reading

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