Intel Corporation $INTC Shares Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 255,261 shares of the chip maker's stock after buying an additional 13,858 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.'s holdings in Intel were worth $9,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 177.7% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 886 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on INTC. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $66.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday. HSBC raised shares of Intel from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. DZ Bank raised shares of Intel from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, KGI Securities cut shares of Intel from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $83.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on INTC

Intel Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of INTC opened at $107.93 on Wednesday. Intel Corporation has a 52-week low of $18.97 and a 52-week high of $132.75. The company has a market capitalization of $542.46 billion, a PE ratio of -174.08 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The business had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Intel news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,458,313.81. This trade represents a 27.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Intel used Computex to announce new AI infrastructure products, including Xeon 6+, rack-scale systems, and the Crescent Island GPU, signaling an effort to regain momentum in data center and AI chips.

Intel used Computex to announce new AI infrastructure products, including Xeon 6+, rack-scale systems, and the Crescent Island GPU, signaling an effort to regain momentum in data center and AI chips. Positive Sentiment: Intel’s partnerships and product demos, including work with Perplexity AI and Phison, support the narrative that the company can participate in the AI PC and edge-AI buildout. Article Title

Intel’s partnerships and product demos, including work with Perplexity AI and Phison, support the narrative that the company can participate in the AI PC and edge-AI buildout. Neutral Sentiment: Several market commentary pieces focused on Intel’s huge stock run-up over the past year and how valuation questions are resurfacing after the recent rally.

Several market commentary pieces focused on Intel’s huge stock run-up over the past year and how valuation questions are resurfacing after the recent rally. Negative Sentiment: Nvidia’s RTX Spark launch is seen as a direct assault on Intel’s Windows PC processor franchise, raising fears of share loss in a major end market.

Nvidia’s RTX Spark launch is seen as a direct assault on Intel’s Windows PC processor franchise, raising fears of share loss in a major end market. Negative Sentiment: Some traders appear to be taking profits after Intel’s sharp rally, with investors also questioning near-term earnings power while foundry spending remains heavy.

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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