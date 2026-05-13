Intel Corporation $INTC Shares Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 513,512 shares of the chip maker's stock after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund's holdings in Intel were worth $18,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 32.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 86,503,121 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $2,902,180,000 after purchasing an additional 21,230,715 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Intel by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 404,522,308 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $14,926,873,000 after buying an additional 13,692,624 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,001,621 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $838,804,000 after acquiring an additional 9,503,402 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Intel by 18.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,521,741 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $1,862,755,000 after acquiring an additional 8,569,812 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 19,396,839 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $434,489,000 after purchasing an additional 7,736,635 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a "sector perform" rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Intel from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citic Securities raised Intel from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.90 to $60.30 in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of Intel from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $77.38.

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Key Intel News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Intel Price Performance

INTC stock opened at $120.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $606.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.53 and a beta of 2.18. Intel Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $18.97 and a fifty-two week high of $132.75.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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