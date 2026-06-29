Intel Corporation $INTC Shares Acquired by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,832,028 shares of the chip maker's stock after purchasing an additional 686,814 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned about 0.08% of Intel worth $169,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Intel alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financially Speaking Inc raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Financially Speaking Inc now owns 682 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research raised shares of Intel from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. HSBC upgraded Intel from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Intel from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Intel in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $90.79.

Read Our Latest Report on Intel

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $128.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $644.94 billion, a PE ratio of -206.96 and a beta of 2.21. The firm's 50-day moving average is $109.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.08. Intel Corporation has a 1 year low of $18.97 and a 1 year high of $141.45.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. Analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,458,313.81. This trade represents a 27.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trending Headlines about Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs began coverage of Intel with a neutral rating and a $150 price target, reinforcing the view that the stock still has upside after its big run. Goldman Sachs coverage on Intel

Goldman Sachs began coverage of Intel with a neutral rating and a $150 price target, reinforcing the view that the stock still has upside after its big run. Positive Sentiment: Micron’s blockbuster earnings and upbeat outlook for smartphones and PCs helped boost sentiment across semiconductors, including Intel, AMD, Arm, and Qualcomm. Micron article

Micron’s blockbuster earnings and upbeat outlook for smartphones and PCs helped boost sentiment across semiconductors, including Intel, AMD, Arm, and Qualcomm. Positive Sentiment: Articles highlighting Intel’s turnaround, foundry push, and diversification away from Taiwan-based manufacturing are supporting the bullish narrative that Intel could gain share in advanced chips over time.

Articles highlighting Intel’s turnaround, foundry push, and diversification away from Taiwan-based manufacturing are supporting the bullish narrative that Intel could gain share in advanced chips over time. Neutral Sentiment: Intel remains one of the most heavily watched stocks, with multiple articles focused on whether the recent rally is justified after the shares have already surged sharply this year.

Intel remains one of the most heavily watched stocks, with multiple articles focused on whether the recent rally is justified after the shares have already surged sharply this year. Neutral Sentiment: Congressional-trading and political headlines, including references to Intel-linked holdings and U.S. chip policy, are adding visibility but do not directly change near-term fundamentals.

Congressional-trading and political headlines, including references to Intel-linked holdings and U.S. chip policy, are adding visibility but do not directly change near-term fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Some market commentary says the valuation has run ahead of fundamentals, and broader chip stocks have also seen periods of renewed selling pressure, which could limit further upside if sentiment cools.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Intel, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Intel wasn't on the list.

While Intel currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here