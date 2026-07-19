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Intel Corporation $INTC Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Written by MarketBeat
July 19, 2026
Intel logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Swiss National Bank increased its Intel stake by 7.1% in the first quarter, buying 878,900 additional shares and bringing its total holding to 13.26 million shares worth about $585.3 million.
  • Intel’s latest quarterly results beat expectations, with EPS of $0.29 versus the $0.01 consensus and revenue of $13.58 billion, up 7.4% year over year.
  • Analyst sentiment remains mixed but mostly cautious: Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” with an average price target of $102.72, while recent moves included Barclays raising its target to $100 and Morgan Stanley cutting its rating to underweight.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,263,300 shares of the chip maker's stock after acquiring an additional 878,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.26% of Intel worth $585,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Demars Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the first quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 15.9% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 924 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,107 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 831 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 2.0% during the first quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,576 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. This trade represents a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Intel Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $95.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $477.67 billion, a PE ratio of -153.29 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Intel Corporation has a 52-week low of $18.97 and a 52-week high of $142.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.90.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Scotiabank began coverage on Intel in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a "sector perform" rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Intel from an "overweight" rating to an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Intel from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $102.72.

Read Our Latest Analysis on INTC

More Intel News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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