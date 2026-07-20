Intel Corporation $INTC Shares Acquired by Trivest Advisors Ltd

Trivest Advisors Ltd grew its holdings in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 77.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 360,000 shares of the chip maker's stock after acquiring an additional 157,300 shares during the period. Intel comprises 1.1% of Trivest Advisors Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Trivest Advisors Ltd's holdings in Intel were worth $15,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 404,522,308 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $14,926,873,000 after purchasing an additional 13,692,624 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Intel by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,536,784 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $7,695,007,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714,400 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Intel by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 104,060,268 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $3,839,833,000 after buying an additional 17,557,147 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,931,512 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $3,744,406,000 after buying an additional 3,124,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,249,269 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $2,407,698,000 after buying an additional 11,056,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Intel News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,458,313.81. This represents a 27.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright set a $150.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Citigroup upgraded Intel from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Intel from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. DZ Bank upgraded Intel from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $102.72.

View Our Latest Stock Report on INTC

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $95.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.67 billion, a PE ratio of -153.29 and a beta of 2.18. Intel Corporation has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $142.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $117.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.18.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The company had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Intel's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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