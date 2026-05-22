Intel Corporation $INTC Shares Purchased by ABN Amro Investment Solutions

ABN Amro Investment Solutions boosted its holdings in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 371.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 208,799 shares of the chip maker's stock after acquiring an additional 164,491 shares during the quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in Intel were worth $7,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Capital World Investors increased its position in Intel by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 86,503,121 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $2,902,180,000 after acquiring an additional 21,230,715 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Intel by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 404,522,308 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $14,926,873,000 after acquiring an additional 13,692,624 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intel by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,001,621 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $838,804,000 after acquiring an additional 9,503,402 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Intel by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,521,741 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $1,862,755,000 after acquiring an additional 8,569,812 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Intel by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 19,396,839 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $434,489,000 after acquiring an additional 7,736,635 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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More Intel News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTC. Melius Research set a $150.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on Intel from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Intel from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, HSBC raised Intel from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $81.52.

View Our Latest Report on INTC

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,458,313.81. This represents a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $118.50 on Friday. Intel Corporation has a one year low of $18.97 and a one year high of $132.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.01 and a 200-day moving average of $52.98. The company has a market capitalization of $595.58 billion, a PE ratio of -191.13 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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