Intel Corporation $INTC Shares Purchased by Midwest Trust Co

Midwest Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,240 shares of the chip maker's stock after purchasing an additional 9,488 shares during the quarter. Midwest Trust Co's holdings in Intel were worth $6,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 89.2% during the third quarter. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $124.82 on Monday. Intel Corporation has a 12-month low of $18.97 and a 12-month high of $130.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.31 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The business had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Evercore set a $95.00 target price on Intel in a report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 24th. Freedom Capital raised Intel from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $75.64.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Intel

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. This trade represents a 27.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

See Also

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