Intel Corporation $INTC Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,406,952 shares of the chip maker's stock after selling 523,612 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC's holdings in Intel were worth $62,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $2,233,159,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Intel by 285.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,619,928 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $982,279,000 after buying an additional 19,722,010 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Intel by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 104,060,268 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $3,839,833,000 after buying an additional 17,557,147 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 404,522,308 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $14,926,873,000 after buying an additional 13,692,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Intel by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,249,269 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $2,407,698,000 after buying an additional 11,056,090 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Melius Research set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday. Evercore set a $95.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Intel from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $107.93.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,458,313.81. This trade represents a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Trading Down 0.7%

NASDAQ INTC opened at $91.67 on Tuesday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $115.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.71. Intel Corporation has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $142.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $460.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.45 and a beta of 2.18.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.21. Intel had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a positive return on equity of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The business's revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.380-0.380 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Intel

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Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

See Also

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