Intel Corporation $INTC Shares Sold by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. decreased its holdings in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 90.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,696 shares of the chip maker's stock after selling 15,822 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.'s holdings in Intel were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 404,522,308 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $14,926,873,000 after purchasing an additional 13,692,624 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Intel by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,536,784 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $7,695,007,000 after buying an additional 5,714,400 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Intel by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 104,060,268 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $3,839,833,000 after buying an additional 17,557,147 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,931,512 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $3,744,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Intel by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,249,269 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $2,407,698,000 after acquiring an additional 11,056,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $109.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Intel Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $18.97 and a fifty-two week high of $142.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.89. The company has a market cap of $552.06 billion, a PE ratio of -177.16 and a beta of 2.18.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Intel's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on INTC. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Seaport Research Partners increased their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Intel in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a "neutral" rating for the company. Zacks Research raised Intel from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, HSBC restated a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $97.88.

View Our Latest Stock Report on INTC

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. This trade represents a 27.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Intel

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About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

Further Reading

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