Intel Corporation $INTC Shares Sold by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 45.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,962 shares of the chip maker's stock after selling 8,978 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC's holdings in Intel were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Intel by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 404,522,308 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $14,926,873,000 after acquiring an additional 13,692,624 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Intel by 32.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 86,503,121 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $2,902,180,000 after acquiring an additional 21,230,715 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Intel by 18.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,521,741 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $1,862,755,000 after acquiring an additional 8,569,812 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Intel by 0.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,658,924 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $1,598,957,000 after acquiring an additional 312,485 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Intel by 0.9% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,589,413 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $1,126,925,000 after acquiring an additional 288,828 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Intel Price Performance

Intel stock opened at $119.84 on Friday. Intel Corporation has a 52-week low of $18.97 and a 52-week high of $132.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.29 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. This represents a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Key Intel News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Intel introduced its Core Ultra Series 3 processors for edge AI and robotics , a product update that highlights progress in its AI hardware roadmap and could help it compete for next-generation embedded and industrial workloads. Intel (INTC) Introduces Core Ultra Series 3 Processors for Edge AI Robotics

Intel introduced its , a product update that highlights progress in its AI hardware roadmap and could help it compete for next-generation embedded and industrial workloads. Positive Sentiment: Reports said Intel may be pursuing AI startup Tenstorrent , suggesting the company is still willing to make bold moves to strengthen its AI strategy and expand its technology portfolio. Intel Joins Race To Buy AI Startup Tenstorrent: Report

Reports said , suggesting the company is still willing to make bold moves to strengthen its AI strategy and expand its technology portfolio. Positive Sentiment: Coverage comparing Nvidia, AMD and Intel keeps INTC in the center of the AI-chip trade, and investor attention remains elevated as traders look for the next beneficiary of the broader AI buildout. Nvidia vs. AMD vs. Intel: Which is the best chip stock to own?

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. New Street Research upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. KGI Securities cut shares of Intel from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $81.52.

View Our Latest Analysis on INTC

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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