Aragon Global Management LP lowered its position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 76.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,275 shares of the chip maker's stock after selling 92,975 shares during the period. Intel comprises 2.0% of Aragon Global Management LP's holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Aragon Global Management LP's holdings in Intel were worth $3,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Intel by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 216,849,675 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $30,278,720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528,657 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth about $10,507,291,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Intel by 35.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,724,362 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $4,429,673,000 after purchasing an additional 8,342,514 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth about $4,096,110,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 30,214,769 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $3,632,722,000 after purchasing an additional 14,063,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Key Intel News

These are some of the INTC news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Chip stocks participated in a wider market rebound, lifting Intel alongside other semiconductor names. Intel’s recent updates—including Microsoft’s use of its EMIB advanced-packaging technology for Azure silicon and multi-year Xeon supply plans—may also be sustaining investor interest. Article: Intel rises as chip rebound and foundry momentum stay in focus

Chip stocks participated in a wider market rebound, lifting Intel alongside other semiconductor names. Intel’s recent updates—including Microsoft’s use of its EMIB advanced-packaging technology for Azure silicon and multi-year Xeon supply plans—may also be sustaining investor interest. Positive Sentiment: Intel reportedly posted its strongest data-center growth in 15 years, providing a fundamental bright spot and potential support for its AI-related opportunity. Article: Intel’s foundry gap remains substantial

Intel reportedly posted its strongest data-center growth in 15 years, providing a fundamental bright spot and potential support for its AI-related opportunity. Negative Sentiment: Intel’s foundry business is still losing money and remains well behind TSMC, while a major outside customer commitment is still needed to strengthen the turnaround case. Coverage also flags AI-sector selling and questions about whether Intel’s valuation is justified. Article: Intel faces lawsuit and AI selloff as fair-value debate intensifies

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Lip Tan bought 150,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.73 per share, for a total transaction of $9,709,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 1,464,669 shares of the company's stock, valued at $94,808,024.37. This trade represents a 11.41% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Trading Up 4.9%

NASDAQ INTC opened at $57.13 on Friday. Intel Corporation has a 52 week low of $34.95 and a 52 week high of $142.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $86.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.71, a PEG ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 2.42.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The chip maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.56 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 20.09% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities set a $93.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "hold" rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Intel from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $83.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Intel from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $96.93.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Intel

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation is a semiconductor company that designs and manufactures processors and other technologies used in personal computers, data centers, and connected devices. Its products include Intel Core and Intel Xeon processors, graphics products, and hardware and software platforms for artificial intelligence, networking, and edge computing. The company also operates Intel Foundry, which provides semiconductor manufacturing and related services to Intel and external customers. Its work spans chip design, fabrication, packaging, and process technology.

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