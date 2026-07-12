Intel Corporation $INTC Stock Holdings Trimmed by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,438 shares of the chip maker's stock after selling 14,414 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Intel were worth $4,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 271.7% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,201 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 25,001 shares during the period. United Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,737 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intel by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 158,277 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 36,116 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Intel by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 828,352 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $18,556,000 after buying an additional 74,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Intel from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Intel from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $97.88.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,458,313.81. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Intel News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Intel Price Performance

Shares of Intel stock traded down $2.70 on Friday, hitting $109.84. The company had a trading volume of 70,546,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,485,528. Intel Corporation has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $142.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $552.06 billion, a PE ratio of -177.16 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.63.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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