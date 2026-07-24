Intel Corporation $INTC Stock Position Lifted by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 49.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,600 shares of the chip maker's stock after purchasing an additional 14,373 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.'s holdings in Intel were worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 593,043 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $21,883,000 after buying an additional 86,189 shares during the last quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Heritage Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 255,261 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $9,419,000 after purchasing an additional 13,858 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,458,313.81. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Intel News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $100.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock's 50 day moving average is $116.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.97. Intel Corporation has a twelve month low of $18.97 and a twelve month high of $142.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.76 billion, a PE ratio of -161.66 and a beta of 2.18.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.43 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Intel has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.380-0.380 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Mizuho set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Sunday, June 21st. HC Wainwright set a $150.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Seaport Research Partners raised their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Intel in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $102.77.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Intel

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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