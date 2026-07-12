Intel Corporation $INTC Stock Position Trimmed by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,349 shares of the chip maker's stock after selling 6,037 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC's holdings in Intel were worth $5,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 593,043 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $21,883,000 after acquiring an additional 86,189 shares in the last quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Heritage Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 255,261 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $9,419,000 after acquiring an additional 13,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. KGI Securities downgraded Intel from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Intel to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a "sector perform" rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a "neutral" rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $97.88.

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Intel Stock Down 2.4%

Intel stock traded down $2.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.84. 70,546,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,485,528. Intel Corporation has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $142.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business's 50 day moving average is $118.67 and its 200 day moving average is $73.63. The company has a market capitalization of $552.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.16 and a beta of 2.18.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. Analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Trending Headlines about Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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