Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR Position Raised by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR - Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 935,380 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 75,484 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Interactive Brokers Group worth $62,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 24.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,704 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,269,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 307.9% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,497 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 10,943 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter worth about $318,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 291.2% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 35,600 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 128.1% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 12,816 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 7,197 shares in the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Interactive Brokers Group

In other news, Director Lawrence E. Harris sold 26,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $2,000,180.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 173,482 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,345,970.26. This trade represents a 13.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock traded down $1.19 on Friday, reaching $94.09. 2,399,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,361,864. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.18 and a fifty-two week high of $97.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.50.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 9.65%.Interactive Brokers Group's revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Interactive Brokers Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Interactive Brokers Group's dividend payout ratio is 15.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IBKR. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $98.00 price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $93.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $90.25.

View Our Latest Report on IBKR

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc NASDAQ: IBKR is a global electronic brokerage holding company that provides trading, clearing and custody services to retail traders, institutional investors, proprietary trading groups and financial advisors. The firm offers direct access to a wide range of asset classes, including equities, options, futures, foreign exchange, bonds and exchange-traded funds across many international markets. Interactive Brokers emphasizes electronic order execution, automated trading and low transaction costs as core differentiators for its clients.

Its product suite centers on advanced trading platforms and infrastructure.

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