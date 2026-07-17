Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR - Free Report) by 156.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,922,736 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 2,390,247 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.23% of Interactive Brokers Group worth $263,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBKR. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, SHP Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.80% of the company's stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $92.21 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.80 and a 1-year high of $97.84. The company has a market capitalization of $156.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.75, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.40.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.69 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 9.65%.Interactive Brokers Group's revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0875 per share. This is a boost from Interactive Brokers Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Interactive Brokers Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $93.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler set a $105.00 price objective on Interactive Brokers Group and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $83.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $93.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Interactive Brokers Group

Insider Activity at Interactive Brokers Group

In related news, Director Lawrence E. Harris sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $2,000,180.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 173,482 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,345,970.26. This represents a 13.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc NASDAQ: IBKR is a global electronic brokerage holding company that provides trading, clearing and custody services to retail traders, institutional investors, proprietary trading groups and financial advisors. The firm offers direct access to a wide range of asset classes, including equities, options, futures, foreign exchange, bonds and exchange-traded funds across many international markets. Interactive Brokers emphasizes electronic order execution, automated trading and low transaction costs as core differentiators for its clients.

Its product suite centers on advanced trading platforms and infrastructure.

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