Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR - Free Report) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,355,207 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 801,640 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.20% of Interactive Brokers Group worth $286,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter worth about $210,639,000. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 2,433,236 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $163,197,000 after purchasing an additional 934,843 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,784,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1,240.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 405,261 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $34,617,000 after purchasing an additional 375,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 228.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 417,745 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $36,277,000 after purchasing an additional 290,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.80% of the company's stock.

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Interactive Brokers Group Trading Up 5.2%

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $78.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.12. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.10 and a 12-month high of $98.75. The company has a market cap of $133.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.37.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.67. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from Interactive Brokers Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.0875. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. Interactive Brokers Group's payout ratio is 13.46%.

Insider Activity at Interactive Brokers Group

In related news, Director Lawrence Harris sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.61, for a total transaction of $2,065,250.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 148,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,266,098.02. This trade represents a 14.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Capital One Financial set a $105.00 target price on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $100.00 target price (down from $105.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Friday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank set a $104.00 price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $102.87.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Interactive Brokers Group

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. provides electronic brokerage, trading and related services to individual investors, financial advisers, hedge funds, proprietary trading firms and other institutional clients. Its platform offers access to products including stocks, options, futures, currencies, bonds and funds, along with trading tools, portfolio management features and account services. The company traces its roots to 1977, when founder Thomas Peterffy began operating as a market maker. It developed from that business into an electronic brokerage serving clients in North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region, with access to financial markets around the world.

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