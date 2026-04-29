Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR - Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,254,357 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 604,728 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.08% of Interactive Brokers Group worth $3,360,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,389 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 25,195 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,112 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,287 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Petra Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,221 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.80% of the company's stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Down 0.1%

IBKR stock opened at $77.49 on Wednesday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.43 and a fifty-two week high of $82.88. The company has a market capitalization of $131.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.81.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 9.65%.The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.0875 per share. This is a boost from Interactive Brokers Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. Interactive Brokers Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IBKR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $83.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc NASDAQ: IBKR is a global electronic brokerage holding company that provides trading, clearing and custody services to retail traders, institutional investors, proprietary trading groups and financial advisors. The firm offers direct access to a wide range of asset classes, including equities, options, futures, foreign exchange, bonds and exchange-traded funds across many international markets. Interactive Brokers emphasizes electronic order execution, automated trading and low transaction costs as core differentiators for its clients.

Its product suite centers on advanced trading platforms and infrastructure.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR - Free Report).

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