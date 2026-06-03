Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR Stock Holdings Trimmed by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lessened its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR - Free Report) by 82.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,500 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 135,356 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC's holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Florida Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,564 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 4,041 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 238,392 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $15,331,000 after buying an additional 5,507 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1,223.3% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 112,774 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $7,252,000 after buying an additional 104,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 11,859 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.80% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $98.00 price objective on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $83.25.

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Insider Transactions at Interactive Brokers Group

In related news, Director Lawrence E. Harris sold 26,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $2,000,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 173,482 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,345,970.26. This trade represents a 13.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company's stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $88.72 on Wednesday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $91.02. The company has a market capitalization of $150.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.32. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $77.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.10.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 9.65%.Interactive Brokers Group's revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Interactive Brokers Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Interactive Brokers Group's payout ratio is 15.09%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc NASDAQ: IBKR is a global electronic brokerage holding company that provides trading, clearing and custody services to retail traders, institutional investors, proprietary trading groups and financial advisors. The firm offers direct access to a wide range of asset classes, including equities, options, futures, foreign exchange, bonds and exchange-traded funds across many international markets. Interactive Brokers emphasizes electronic order execution, automated trading and low transaction costs as core differentiators for its clients.

Its product suite centers on advanced trading platforms and infrastructure.

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