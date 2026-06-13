Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE Holdings Boosted by Boston Partners

Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE - Free Report) by 148.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,203,845 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 1,914,851 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.56% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $519,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steph & Co. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Dorato Capital Management acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company's stock.

Get ICE alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sharon Bowen sold 667 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.28, for a total transaction of $100,903.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 15,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,280,848.56. This trade represents a 4.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,490 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.64, for a total value of $390,033.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 25,189 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,945,604.96. This represents a 9.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 12,092 shares of company stock worth $1,860,424 in the last quarter. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ICE. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $177.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $201.00 target price (up from $198.00) on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $193.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.9%

NYSE ICE opened at $140.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock's 50 day moving average is $154.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.27. The company has a market capitalization of $79.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.92. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.67 and a 1-year high of $189.35.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 30.06%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange NYSE: ICE is a global operator of exchanges, clearing houses and data services that provides infrastructure for the trading, clearing, settlement and information needs of financial and commodity markets. Founded in 2000 by Jeffrey C. Sprecher as an electronic energy trading platform, the company has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to operate a broad portfolio of assets spanning listed equities, futures and options, fixed income, and over-the-counter derivatives.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Intercontinental Exchange, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Intercontinental Exchange wasn't on the list.

While Intercontinental Exchange currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here