Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE Shares Bought by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE - Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 690,069 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 55,555 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.12% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $111,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ICONIQ Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 6,138 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,611 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,207 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

ICE stock opened at $140.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $79.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.67 and a 12-month high of $189.35. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $154.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.32.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 30.06%.The business's revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ICE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $177.00 price target on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Intercontinental Exchange from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $193.00.

View Our Latest Report on ICE

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 4,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.56, for a total value of $693,083.88. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 45,473 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,891,887.88. This trade represents a 9.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sharon Bowen sold 667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.28, for a total value of $100,903.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 15,077 shares in the company, valued at $2,280,848.56. This represents a 4.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 12,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,424 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company's stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange NYSE: ICE is a global operator of exchanges, clearing houses and data services that provides infrastructure for the trading, clearing, settlement and information needs of financial and commodity markets. Founded in 2000 by Jeffrey C. Sprecher as an electronic energy trading platform, the company has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to operate a broad portfolio of assets spanning listed equities, futures and options, fixed income, and over-the-counter derivatives.

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