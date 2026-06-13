Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE Shares Purchased by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE - Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,722,302 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 217,291 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.83% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $764,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Dorato Capital Management purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Steph & Co. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Holos Integrated Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company's stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $140.26 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.67 and a 1-year high of $189.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.22 and a 200-day moving average of $159.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $79.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.92.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.12. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 30.06%.The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 4,573 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.56, for a total value of $693,083.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 45,473 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,891,887.88. This represents a 9.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 4,271 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.42, for a total value of $663,798.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 64,869 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,081,939.98. The trade was a 6.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 12,092 shares of company stock worth $1,860,424 over the last three months. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $211.00 price target (up from $195.00) on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $177.00 price target on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $193.00.

View Our Latest Report on ICE

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange NYSE: ICE is a global operator of exchanges, clearing houses and data services that provides infrastructure for the trading, clearing, settlement and information needs of financial and commodity markets. Founded in 2000 by Jeffrey C. Sprecher as an electronic energy trading platform, the company has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to operate a broad portfolio of assets spanning listed equities, futures and options, fixed income, and over-the-counter derivatives.

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