InterDigital, Inc. $IDCC Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC - Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,801 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after purchasing an additional 11,390 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.58% of InterDigital worth $45,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IDCC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,222,111 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $707,477,000 after purchasing an additional 854,845 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in InterDigital by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 787,546 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $251,250,000 after buying an additional 123,686 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in InterDigital by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 450,863 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $143,546,000 after buying an additional 89,647 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 417,639 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $132,973,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the 4th quarter worth $128,918,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company's stock.

InterDigital Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $260.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. InterDigital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $213.06 and a 52-week high of $412.60. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $270.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $314.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.42.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $205.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $196.85 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 35.25% and a net margin of 44.20%.The firm's quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. InterDigital has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.410-1.600 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.740-11.840 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that InterDigital, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InterDigital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. InterDigital's dividend payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John A. Kritzmacher sold 365 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $100,973.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 16,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,525,553.76. The trade was a 2.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director John D. Jr. Markley sold 400 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 11,735 shares in the company, valued at $3,520,500. This represents a 3.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,872 shares of company stock worth $1,654,159. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings lowered InterDigital from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, InterDigital presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $416.67.

Read Our Latest Report on IDCC

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc is a mobile and video technology research and development company that designs and licenses wireless communications and video compression innovations. Its patent portfolio encompasses key standards across 3G, 4G LTE and 5G wireless networks, as well as video and multimedia technologies. By focusing on fundamental technology creation rather than device manufacturing, InterDigital delivers core intellectual property to smartphone manufacturers, chipset vendors and telecommunications operators worldwide.

The company's principal services include patent licensing, technology evaluation and consulting.

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