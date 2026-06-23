Intergy Private Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 16,164 The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC

Intergy Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,164 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,364,000. The PNC Financial Services Group makes up 1.0% of Intergy Private Wealth LLC's holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monetary Solutions Ltd purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, EFG International AG bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company's stock.

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The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

PNC stock opened at $234.49 on Tuesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a one year low of $176.16 and a one year high of $243.94. The company's fifty day moving average price is $222.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $94.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.92.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The PNC Financial Services Group's revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 18.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group's dividend payout ratio is 39.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $247.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Truist Financial increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $234.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $246.72.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PNC

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael Duane Thomas sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.14, for a total transaction of $357,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,059 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,750.26. This trade represents a 22.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie Novosel sold 1,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.73, for a total value of $411,714.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,107 shares in the company, valued at $710,664.11. This represents a 36.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 48,300 shares of company stock worth $10,694,574 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company's stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, offering a broad range of banking, lending, investment and wealth management services. PNC operates a national banking franchise with a significant retail branch network and dedicated capabilities for commercial, institutional and government clients. Its services are designed to serve individuals, small businesses, corporations and public sector entities across the United States.

PNC's core business activities include consumer and business banking, residential mortgage lending, corporate and institutional banking, asset management and wealth advisory services.

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