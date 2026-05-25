Intermede Investment Partners Ltd Makes New $50.91 Million Investment in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 76,847 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $50,905,000. Intuit accounts for 2.1% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplify Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Intuit by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Intuit by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 55,168 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $36,544,000 after acquiring an additional 7,921 shares during the period. First National Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,264 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,704 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $33,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Intuit by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,582 shares of the software maker's stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $675.00 to $600.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Intuit from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $605.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $410.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $546.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Intuit

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $319.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $403.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $509.35. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $302.36 and a 1-year high of $813.70. The stock has a market cap of $87.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The business's revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $11.65 EPS. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 17.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Intuit's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.07%.

Key Headlines Impacting Intuit

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Positive Sentiment: Intuit reported fiscal Q3 results that beat estimates on both revenue and earnings, raised full-year guidance, and highlighted strength in TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks Online, and other growth engines. Intuit's Q3 Earnings Beat on Consumer Growth & Higher Guidance

Intuit reported fiscal Q3 results that beat estimates on both revenue and earnings, raised full-year guidance, and highlighted strength in TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks Online, and other growth engines. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts still maintained bullish ratings even after lowering price targets, suggesting Street sentiment remains constructive on Intuit’s long-term growth profile. TD Cowen Adjusts Price Target on Intuit

Several analysts still maintained bullish ratings even after lowering price targets, suggesting Street sentiment remains constructive on Intuit’s long-term growth profile. Positive Sentiment: Coverage also pointed to improving customer spending and “flywheel” benefits from broader adoption across Intuit’s product suite, which supports the AI and platform expansion narrative. Intuit customers spending more as it improves experiences across brands

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.40, for a total transaction of $146,653.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,253 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,836,621.20. This trade represents a 2.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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