Intermede Investment Partners Ltd Trims Stock Position in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) by 30.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 236,210 shares of the company's stock after selling 103,338 shares during the period. Vertiv comprises approximately 1.6% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Vertiv worth $38,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the company's stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the company's stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Balance Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vertiv by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Balance Wealth LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company's stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its holdings in Vertiv by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the company's stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD raised its position in Vertiv by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 2,564 shares of the company's stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Vertiv News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertiv this week:

Insider Activity

In other Vertiv news, Director Roger Fradin sold 101,667 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.42, for a total transaction of $25,764,451.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,136,800. The trade was a 71.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David M. Cote sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.29, for a total value of $10,211,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 22,258 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,682,244.82. The trade was a 64.25% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 489,761 shares of company stock worth $123,356,815. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Vertiv Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of VRT stock opened at $327.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $125.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.36, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.23. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $101.00 and a 1-year high of $379.93.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.63 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 49.90%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Vertiv's payout ratio is currently 6.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Vertiv from $356.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Mizuho set a $380.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Vertiv from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $322.32.

Get Our Latest Analysis on VRT

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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