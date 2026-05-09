International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Mitek Systems, Inc. $MITK

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 106,565 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $1,124,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Mitek Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its position in Mitek Systems by 1.9% in the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 121,514 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Mitek Systems by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 15,558 shares of the software maker's stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Mitek Systems by 17.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,682 shares of the software maker's stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Mitek Systems by 2.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,076 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Mitek Systems in the third quarter worth about $39,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Mitek Systems News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Mitek Systems this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Mitek Systems

In other news, COO Garrett Gafke sold 152,529 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total transaction of $2,123,203.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 265,387 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,694,187.04. The trade was a 36.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company's stock.

Mitek Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:MITK opened at $15.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $707.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.60 and a beta of 0.95. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $14.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.61. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $15.80.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $54.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.59 million. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 8.74%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Research cut Mitek Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Northland Securities set a $17.00 price objective on Mitek Systems in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mitek Systems from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Mitek Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $16.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Mitek Systems

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc NASDAQ: MITK is a software company specializing in mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Mitek develops and licenses patented technology that enables organizations to securely capture, authenticate and process identity documents, checks and other physical media using smartphones and other digital devices. Its platforms leverage advanced image processing, machine learning and biometrics to streamline customer onboarding and prevent fraud in real time.

The company's core offerings include mobile check deposit and deposit automation tools for financial institutions, as well as identity verification and authentication services for banks, fintechs, insurers and government agencies.

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