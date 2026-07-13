International Assets Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. $ALK

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK - Free Report) by 399.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,060 shares of the transportation company's stock after acquiring an additional 33,640 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC's holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALK. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 910 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 25,951 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 14,647 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,499 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,414 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.90% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $59.00 price objective (up from $51.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $62.00 target price (up from $56.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Alaska Air Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday. Susquehanna upped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $69.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $67.12.

View Our Latest Report on ALK

Alaska Air Group Price Performance

ALK stock opened at $49.47 on Monday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $45.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.14. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.03 and a 12-month high of $65.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 93.33 and a beta of 1.28.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The business's revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.77) earnings per share. Alaska Air Group has set its Q2 2026 guidance at -1.000--1.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group is a publicly traded holding company headquartered in Seattle, Washington, that operates two main airlines—Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air. Through these carriers, the company offers scheduled passenger and cargo services across a network spanning the United States, Canada and Mexico. Its core business activities include domestic and international air transportation, loyalty program management under the Mileage Plan brand, and ancillary revenue streams such as baggage fees, in-flight sales and code-share partnerships with other global airlines.

The roots of Alaska Air Group trace back to the foundation of its flagship carrier, Alaska Airlines, in 1932.

Further Reading

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