International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys 13,437 Shares of CoreWeave Inc. $CRWV

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Free Report) by 48.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,993 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 13,437 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC's holdings in CoreWeave were worth $3,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get CoreWeave alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRWV. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in CoreWeave by 272.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 343 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new position in CoreWeave in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in CoreWeave by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Greenline Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CoreWeave during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of CoreWeave by 153.1% during the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 405 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

CoreWeave News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wolfe Research maintained an Outperform rating on CoreWeave and kept a $150 price target , signaling continued analyst confidence in the company’s AI cloud growth potential. Article Title

Wolfe Research maintained an rating on CoreWeave and kept a , signaling continued analyst confidence in the company’s AI cloud growth potential. Positive Sentiment: CoreWeave was named a Visionary in Gartner’s 2026 Magic Quadrant for Cloud AI Infrastructure, which supports its credibility as a leading AI infrastructure provider. Article Title

CoreWeave was named a in Gartner’s 2026 Magic Quadrant for Cloud AI Infrastructure, which supports its credibility as a leading AI infrastructure provider. Positive Sentiment: Media coverage highlighted CoreWeave’s expanding AI demand tailwind, noting more than 3.5 GW of contracted power and a large backlog that could support future revenue growth. Article Title

Media coverage highlighted CoreWeave’s expanding AI demand tailwind, noting more than and a large backlog that could support future revenue growth. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data showed 0 reported shares , making the update effectively non-informative for investors and unlikely to affect the stock on its own.

Short-interest data showed , making the update effectively non-informative for investors and unlikely to affect the stock on its own. Neutral Sentiment: Comments from Jim Cramer calling CoreWeave one of the stronger neocloud players may support sentiment, but it is not a direct catalyst. Article Title

Comments from Jim Cramer calling CoreWeave one of the stronger neocloud players may support sentiment, but it is not a direct catalyst. Negative Sentiment: CoreWeave’s CEO disclosed sales of nearly 370,000 shares across recent filings, which can weigh on sentiment even though the trades were made under pre-arranged 10b5-1 plans. Article Title

CoreWeave’s CEO disclosed sales of nearly across recent filings, which can weigh on sentiment even though the trades were made under pre-arranged 10b5-1 plans. Negative Sentiment: Articles about Meta’s AI cloud ambitions raised competition concerns, suggesting larger rivals could pressure CoreWeave’s growth narrative and market share. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CoreWeave news, major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 1,404,667 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $166,172,106.10. Following the sale, the insider owned 282,570 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,428,031. The trade was a 83.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack D. Cogen sold 986,540 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $106,349,012.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 26,233,536 shares of company stock worth $3,063,625,503 in the last three months.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $100.00 price target (down from $175.00) on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of CoreWeave from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CoreWeave from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on CoreWeave from $85.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $136.73.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CoreWeave

CoreWeave Price Performance

NASDAQ:CRWV traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.88. The company's stock had a trading volume of 12,659,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,433,686. CoreWeave Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.80 and a twelve month high of $153.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.28. The company has a market capitalization of $39.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.58 and a beta of 7.17.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter. CoreWeave had a negative return on equity of 43.07% and a negative net margin of 25.57%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 111.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CoreWeave Inc. will post -4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CoreWeave

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CoreWeave, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CoreWeave wasn't on the list.

While CoreWeave currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here