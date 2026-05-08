International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys 60,626 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 86.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,386 shares of the chip maker's stock after acquiring an additional 60,626 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC's holdings in Intel were worth $4,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversify Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,625 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR grew its position in Intel by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 330,990 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $12,214,000 after buying an additional 15,997 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Intel by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 966 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Intel by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 29,743 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 6,479 shares during the period. Finally, Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Intel by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,889 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

More Intel News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Intel Price Performance

INTC stock opened at $109.62 on Friday. Intel Corporation has a one year low of $18.97 and a one year high of $114.51. The company's fifty day moving average price is $58.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $550.95 billion, a PE ratio of -176.80 and a beta of 2.18.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Freedom Capital raised shares of Intel from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $75.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTC

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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