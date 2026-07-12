International Assets Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Corporation $KMB

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB - Free Report) by 63.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,844 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 10,050 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC's holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 19,062 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 5,026 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. SFE Investment Counsel grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 9,373.4% in the 1st quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 36,630 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 37,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 612.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 205,588 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,833,000 after acquiring an additional 176,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company's stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of KMB traded up $2.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.41. 3,342,307 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,534,243. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $92.42 and a fifty-two week high of $137.46. The business's 50 day moving average is $102.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.26.

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 152.79% and a net margin of 12.80%.The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Kimberly-Clark's payout ratio is presently 80.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $116.14.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KMB

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Katy Chen sold 1,596 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total value of $152,162.64. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,362 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $797,233.08. The trade was a 16.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, VP Andrew Scribner sold 4,095 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $401,310.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 7,096 shares of company stock valued at $689,687 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company's stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is a U.S.-based multinational manufacturer of personal care and consumer tissue products. The company develops, produces and markets a range of consumer brands and professional products, including facial and bathroom tissues, disposable diapers and training pants, feminine care, incontinence products and workplace hygiene solutions. Known for consumer-facing names such as Kleenex, Huggies, Kotex, Cottonelle and Scott, as well as professional offerings under Kimberly-Clark Professional and KleenGuard, the company supplies goods to retail, healthcare and institutional customers.

Founded in 1872 in Neenah, Wisconsin, Kimberly-Clark has expanded from its 19th-century paper-making roots into a global household and workplace products company.

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