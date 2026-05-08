International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $10.18 Million Holdings in The Clorox Company $CLX

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX - Free Report) by 3,101.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,969 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 97,815 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Clorox worth $10,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Clorox by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,380 shares of the company's stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in Clorox by 253.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 10,407 shares of the company's stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 7,465 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Clorox by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,032 shares of the company's stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 173.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 12,491 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 7,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 16,141 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Clorox Stock Performance

CLX opened at $92.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.59. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $106.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.03. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $84.70 and a 12-month high of $138.94.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 443.64% and a net margin of 11.18%.The company's revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Clorox has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.650 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.4%. Clorox's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.52%.

Insider Transactions at Clorox

In other Clorox news, Director Pierre R. Breber bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.82 per share, with a total value of $429,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 18,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,544,760. This represents a 38.46% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Clorox from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Clorox from $139.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Clorox from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $117.00 price objective on Clorox in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Clorox

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company is a leading manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products designed to help people care for their homes and live healthy, sustainable lives. Its portfolio spans cleaning and household products, food and beverages, water filtration systems and cat litter, serving both retail and institutional customers. The company's flagship bleach and disinfecting products are well known in the United States and many international markets, where they help prevent the spread of germs in homes, hospitals, schools and businesses.

Clorox's diverse brand lineup includes liquid bleach and surface cleaners, eco-friendly cleaning tools, food preservation and preparation items, charcoal grills and briquettes, specialty foods and beverages, pet care products and personal care lines.

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