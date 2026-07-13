International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $1.80 Million Stock Holdings in United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL - Free Report) by 104.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,910 shares of the transportation company's stock after purchasing an additional 9,672 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC's holdings in United Airlines were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in United Airlines by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,639 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 15,465 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company's stock.

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United Airlines Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $126.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.35 and a 200-day moving average of $106.42. The company has a market cap of $40.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.25. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a one year low of $82.42 and a one year high of $138.77.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 24.33%. The firm's revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. United Airlines has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-11.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.000-2.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting United Airlines this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 34,669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $3,654,459.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 67,707 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,136,994.87. This represents a 33.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Scott Kirby sold 48,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.30, for a total value of $5,859,153.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 798,929 shares of the company's stock, valued at $96,910,087.70. The trade was a 5.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 96,381 shares of company stock worth $10,837,575 over the last 90 days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UAL shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of United Airlines from $132.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of United Airlines in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on United Airlines from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on United Airlines from $130.00 to $157.50 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Airlines presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $151.62.

View Our Latest Research Report on UAL

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates United Airlines, a major U.S. full-service passenger carrier providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The company offers a comprehensive route network that covers domestic markets across the United States as well as extensive international service to Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific. United operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft on point-to-point and hub-and-spoke routes, and supports corporate and leisure travel through offerings such as premium cabins, basic economy, and ancillary services including baggage, seat selection and in-flight amenities.

In addition to passenger operations, United provides cargo services through United Cargo, handling freight, mail and specialized shipments.

See Also

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