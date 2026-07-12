International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $3.41 Million in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 101,578 shares of the pipeline company's stock, valued at approximately $3,406,000.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 467,434 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $12,849,000 after acquiring an additional 59,013 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,135,863 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $29,523,000 after buying an additional 350,348 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 112.8% during the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 94,715 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $2,681,000 after buying an additional 50,199 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 144.7% during the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 112,282 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 66,403 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,662,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company's stock.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $32.12. The company's stock had a trading volume of 5,991,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,737,879. The business's fifty day moving average price is $32.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $71.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.54. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.60 and a twelve month high of $34.81.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.360-1.360 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2975 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan's previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. Kinder Morgan's payout ratio is currently 79.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KMI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $34.71.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Kinder Morgan

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $196,695.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 164,208 shares in the company, valued at $5,238,235.20. The trade was a 3.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Michael P. Garthwaite sold 1,550 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $48,732.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 41,743 shares in the company, valued at $1,312,399.92. This trade represents a 3.58% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,148 shares of company stock valued at $742,855. 12.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan NYSE: KMI is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company's assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan's operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Kinder Morgan, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Kinder Morgan wasn't on the list.

While Kinder Morgan currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here