International Assets Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

International Assets Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,115 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 1,414 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $6,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Aviso Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Advanced Micro Devices News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total transaction of $26,795,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,152,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,764,755.36. This represents a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 7,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.87, for a total value of $1,536,525.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 129,598 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,550,742.26. This trade represents a 5.47% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 304,672 shares of company stock worth $70,135,070 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on AMD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC cut Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Advanced Micro Devices from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $248.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $388.84.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 3.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $408.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $665.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.92, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.40. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.56 and a 12-month high of $430.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

Further Reading

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