International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 4,790 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,090 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after purchasing an additional 4,790 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 1.3% of International Assets Investment Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. International Assets Investment Management LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $24,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Narwhal Capital Management raised its position in Tesla by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 9,516 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Tesla by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 32,576 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $14,487,000 after purchasing an additional 7,446 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,907 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $18,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Tesla by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,504 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $21,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Tesla by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,032 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $8,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the sale, the director owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,300,145.89. The trade was a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total transaction of $898,875.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at $7,188,625.18. The trade was a 11.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 80,213 shares of company stock worth $30,851,105 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Tesla Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of TSLA opened at $411.27 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $382.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $418.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 377.31, a PEG ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $273.21 and a 1-year high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Barclays restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. President Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $424.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, China Renaissance decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $382.00 to $372.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $398.42.

View Our Latest Analysis on TSLA

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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